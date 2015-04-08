A BMW logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BEIJING/FRANKFURT BMW AG (BMWG.DE) will recall 53,317 imported X3 models in China because a fault in the engine wiring harness and fuel supply system could cause the vehicles to short circuit, the country's top safety regulator said Wednesday.

The cars' engines could slow, shake or turn off as a result, according to a statement on the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine's website.

The recall affects xDrive20i, xDrive28i and xDrive35i X3 models produced between October 2011 and December 2013.

A BMW spokesman in Germany said the recall only affected China.

(Reporting by Jake Spring in BEIJING and Edward Taylor in FRANKFURT; Editing by Pravin Char)