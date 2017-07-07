Let's make a deal: Automakers, U.S. auctions align to prop up used car prices
CARLETON, Mich. Two lanes apart at a noisy, fast-paced auto auction near Detroit, two vehicles show why major U.S. automakers have a problem with used cars.
BERLIN German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) wants to cut 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in indirect procurement costs by 2019, BMW head of production Markus Duesmann told the Handelsblatt daily.
A BMW spokesman confirmed the figure.
BMW's indirect procurement costs amount to about 20 billion euros a year, but BMW needs to make savings so the company can invest more in developing electric and self-driving cars.
Duesmann also said BMW is seeking damages from automotive parts supplier Bosch [ROBG.UL] after a shortage of steering components slowed production worth a "mid two-digit million euro sum", affecting delivery of around 8,000 cars.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Evans)
CARLETON, Mich. Two lanes apart at a noisy, fast-paced auto auction near Detroit, two vehicles show why major U.S. automakers have a problem with used cars.
FRANKFURT German carmaker Volkswagen and robot maker Kuka are expanding a cooperation to develop ways that robots can help drivers of electric and autonomous vehicles, Volkswagen said in a statement on Friday.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors arrested an Audi employee on suspicion of fraud and false advertising in connection with the carmaker's emissions scandal, the first arrest in Germany related to Volkswagen's diesel scandal.