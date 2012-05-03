The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen on the bonnet of a vehicle covered with water drops in Kiev March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Str

FRANKFURT BMW AG (BMWG.DE), the world's largest luxury carmaker, posted its strongest-ever first quarter on Thursday, overcoming weakness in Europe with surging sales in China, which leap-frogged the United States to become its single-biggest market.

The robust rise in earnings and sales underscored how big German carmakers, including BMW's rivals Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), are profiting from their increasingly diversified global footprint, notably dynamic growth in Asia.

While mass-market European carmakers such as Peugeot (PEUP.PA), Renault (RENA.PA) and Fiat FIA.MI are under pressure, premium brands like BMW have benefited from a wealthier clientele that is prepared to fork out tens of thousands of euros for the latest products.

Shares in BMW outperformed their European peers .SXAP in early trading, pushing up 1.7 percent by 8 a.m., as analysts applauded a strong rise in core earnings and strong cash generation in the passenger car division.

BMW stuck to its outlook for 2012.

"The bears might say that they (BMW) didn't upgrade their full-year guidance, but it was foolish to expect anything else this early in the year, considering the company itself said it might reexamine its target only after first-half results," said David Arnold, a specialist salesman at Credit Suisse in London.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose nearly 19 percent to 2.13 billion euros ($2.8 billion), against an average estimate of 1.77 billion from a Reuters poll of 13 banks and brokerages.

Profits were driven by a sharp rise sales of high-margin vehicles, including its family of SUVs and more importantly the 7 Series flagship limousine.

Sales in China, which eclipsed the United States as BMW's largest market during the quarter, jumped 37 percent.

RECORD QUARTER

The overwhelming bulk of the gains stemmed from BMW's car business, where EBIT as a percentage of revenue fell slightly to 11.6 percent, but exceeded analyst expectations for 10.7 percent.

Automotive free cash flow, a closely watched metric for the quality of earnings, improved slightly, lifting its net cash pile to 14.0 billion at the end of March.

"They are spending massively on R&D and that probably held back profitability in Q1. But the 1.6 billion in free cash flow compared to the 1.0 to 1.1 billion that the Street had in its numbers and a cash outflow at Daimler is a monster beat that really underpins the success story at BMW," Credit Suisse's Arnold said.

Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said in a statement that in terms of sales volume, revenue and earnings it was the best first quarter ever for the Munich-based company.

The company reiterated it expects to hit new records in sales volumes and pretax profit in 2012, and confirmed its automotive business would achieve an EBIT margin at the upper end of its 8 to 10 percent target range.

Last year, earnings before tax jumped 52 percent top 7.38 billion euros on the back of 1.67 million vehicles sold, while its car segment enjoyed an 11.8 percent operating return on revenue.

BMW aims to sell more than 2 million vehicles across its three car brands in 2016, four years earlier than first planned.

(Editing by Noah Barkin and David Holmes)