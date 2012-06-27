Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
MUNICH/FRANKFURT German premium carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) is considering building vehicles at the endangered Born plant in the Netherlands that belongs to Japan's Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T), a spokesman for BMW said on Wednesday.
"We're in talks with NedCar over a third party manufacturing contract," he said.
NedCar could not be reached for a comment.
Early in February, parent Mitsubishi decided not to allocate any further new models to NedCar for production for next year after announcing in December 2010 that it would cease building the Mitsubishi Colt and Outlander at the end of this year.
Should an agreement with BMW fail to be reached, it would likely spell the end for the Born plant, making it the fourth major factory to be closed in recent years.
Previously GM's (GM.N) site in Antwerp, Saab's plant in Trollhattan, and Fiat's FIA.MI Termini plant in Sicily have been shut down or sold off.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Christiaan Hetzner)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.