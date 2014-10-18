A BMW logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FRANKFURT BMW (BMWG.DE) expects sales to rise further next year as new models boost demand, the German carmaker's finance chief told a newspaper on Saturday, without giving a detailed forecast.

"Of course we expect further growth in 2015 as we will see the full effect from new models coming to the market on production and sales as early as next year," Friedrich Eichiner was quoted as saying by Boersen Zeitung.

"We will also introduce more new models next year. At the moment it is difficult say how that will impact our growth."

The finance chief confirmed the company's 2014 forecast for group profit to rise by up to 10 percent and operating margin of 8-10 percent in its car segment.

Eichiner also said he saw no reason for BMW to consider a merger with another carmaker.

"I cannot think of a positive example in the car industry," he said. "Given our broad portfolio and our clear positioning in the premium car segment, I don't see any need for BMW to think of a merger."

