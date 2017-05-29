Flags flutter near the headquarters of German luxury carmaker BMW before the company's annual shareholder meeting in Munich, Germany, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder - RTS165CZ

FRANKFURT German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) said a shortage of steering gears supplied by Robert Bosch [ROBG.UL] slowed production of its 1 series, 2 series, 3 series and 4 series BMW models and caused stoppages at its plants in South Africa and China.

"Our supplier Bosch is not currently able to provide us with a sufficient number of steering gears for the BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series and 4 Series," BMW said in a statement on Monday.

BMW plants in Tiexi, China and Rosslyn, South Africa have extended or pulled forward planned interruptions to production, the carmaker said.

"We are taking advantage of the flexibility of our processes to minimize economic damage. We expect that Bosch, as the responsible supplier, will compensate for damages," BMW said.

Bosch was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)