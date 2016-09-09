A view shows the logo of BMW on a car in Moscow, Russia, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

TOKYO BMW (BMWG.DE) on Friday recalled about 110,000 cars in Japan over potentially faulty air bag inflators made by Takata Corp (7312.T), as part of the auto industry's largest ever global recall.

The German automaker recalled 44 models including its 116i and 118i hatchbacks and the 320i sedan to replace passenger-side air bags made by the parts maker, according to a filing to Japan's transport ministry.

Affected vehicles were produced between 2004 and 2012.

Defective Takata air bags have been linked to at least 14 deaths and 150 injuries worldwide as the ammonium nitrate-based propellant used in its inflators has a tendency to explode following prolonged exposure to hot, humid conditions, spraying metal shrapnel.

Friday's recall comes after Japan's transport ministry in May ordered automakers to recall an additional 7 million vehicles in Japan equipped with Takata air bag inflators which do not contain a drying agent, in phases by 2019, following an expanded recall by U.S. authorities.

