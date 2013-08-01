Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
BERLIN Investments by BMW (BMWG.DE) will place a 1 billion-euro (874.53 million pounds) net burden on the luxury carmaker's books this year that cannot be offset by cost-cutting measures, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said.
Munich-based BMW will see rising investments during the second half of the year, he said on Thursday during a conference call.
LONDON Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has agreed to put the division that runs the national broadband network into a legally separate company in a bid to improve the country's digital infrastructure and resolve a two-year regulatory battle.
MANILA The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said on Friday the two blocs would try to revive plans for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between them, as European countries look to tap the region's strong growth.