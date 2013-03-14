A BMW logo is seen on the rim of a BMW 650i xDrive car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

FRANKFURT BMW (BMWG.DE), the world's largest premium carmaker, reported forecast-beating quarterly results at its core auto business and reaffirmed on Thursday group car sales would reach a new record high this year.

BMW said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at its Automobile segment rose by a third to 2.08 billion euros (1.80 billion pounds) in the fourth quarter, equivalent to a margin of 10.6 percent.

A Reuters poll showed analysts had forecast 1.76 billion euros and a margin of 9.2 percent.

(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner, editing by Harro ten Wolde)