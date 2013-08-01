Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
BERLIN/FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) said second-quarter operating profit in its key automotive division fell in line with expectations, due to increased spending on fuel-efficient technology and discounts in embattled European markets.
The company said on Thursday that the segment's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped 13 percent to 1.76 billion euros ($2.3 billion), matching the 1.77 billion euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.
This reduced its automotive EBIT margin by 2 percentage points to 9.6 percent in the quarter, but it remained substantially higher than the 6.9 percent achieved by Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz.
"The BMW Group achieved a strong second-quarter performance despite the headwinds on many automobile markets in Europe," Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said in a statement, adding its automotive margin was "at the top end of our targeted range".
While BMW stuck to its forecast for an automotive EBIT margin between 8 and 10 percent this year and group pretax profit on a similar level as last year's 7.82 billion, it cautioned that increased competition would continue to create challenges in the second half.
BMW, the only one of Germany's three big automakers including Daimler and VW (VOWG_p.DE) that hasn't scaled back profit ambitions this year, is counting on new models including the overhauled 5-Series saloon, the next generation of the X5 SUV and the 4-Series coupe to keep up its sales momentum. ($1 = 0.7531 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Christoph Steitz and David Holmes)
LONDON Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has agreed to put the division that runs the national broadband network into a legally separate company in a bid to improve the country's digital infrastructure and resolve a two-year regulatory battle.
MANILA The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said on Friday the two blocs would try to revive plans for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between them, as European countries look to tap the region's strong growth.