FRANKFURT BMW (BMWG.DE) is chasing volume growth mainly in the large car and sports utility vehicle segments, while the less profitable small car segment is not being pushed as hard, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Wednesday.

"We would like to grow in the top segments where you earn more money," Krueger told analysts gathered in Munich to discuss full-year earnings. "We are not pushing in the UKL segments," Krueger said, referring to vehicles like the Mini and BMW 1 series, which are based on the UKL vehicle platform.

Smaller cars in very competitive segments where little growth is expected going forward, may not have successor models, Krueger said.

