A BMW logo is pictured at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

FRANKFURT BMW (BMWG.DE) Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer signalled that the German auto maker, the global leader in luxury car sales, was considering shifting its focus more to improving pricing and margins and away from volume sales.

Pricing competition in Germany is fierce, and the group has intentionally reduced the number of cars sold in Germany by several thousand in the past year, Reithofer told magazine Automobilwoche in an article to be published on Monday.

“We’ve been at the head of the premium segment for more than 10 years now. In terms of volume, we’re actually in the middle of thinking this through,” he was quoted as saying in the interview.

Tough pricing competition in markets such as France and Spain is also making those markets less attractive, he said.

The CEO said that a planned expansion of BMW's products, meanwhile, gave him the confidence to predict that BMW would remain the biggest luxury auto maker for at least two more years.

“Given the large number of new models that we’re taking to market, I’m more than confident,” he told the magazine.

Analysts at ISI group said the focus of German premium carmakers on volume growth has hurt their ability to command higher prices from buyers.

“We very much appreciate the fact that BMW is stepping ahead to stop chasing volumes at any price,” wrote ISI head of automotive research Arndt Ellinghorst in a note to clients.

Ellinghorst expected BMW to improve its margins from 9.5 percent in the first quarter of the year to 9.6 percent for all of 2014 and then 10.0 percent in 2015.

