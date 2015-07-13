A BMW emblem is pictured at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

LONDON Shares in German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) lost ground on Monday, with traders citing a profit warning from business partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings (1114.HK) as weighing on BMW's stock.

Brilliance China Automotive makes BMW vehicles in China.

BMW shares had been up as much as 2.4 percent to an intraday high of 97.52 euros. The stock then briefly lost ground to stand 0.4 percent lower at 94.88 euros after the Brilliance China Automotive profit warning, before stabilising slightly.

China is an important market for German carmakers, and shares in Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG.DE) also fell off their earlier highs after the bearish outlook from Brilliance China Automotive.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)