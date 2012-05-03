BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) said its earnings performance through March confirmed its cautious optimism for the full year, but said it was too early to raise its 2012 profit forecast.
Finance chief Friedrich Eichiner told reporters during a conference call on Thursday that the company would revisit its guidance after the second quarter.
BMW currently expects the operating margin in its core passenger cars business to be at the upper end of its 8-10 percent target range in 2012.
For the first quarter it was 11.6 percent.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.