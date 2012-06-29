MUNICH German premium carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. (7203.T) agreed to forge a long-term strategic alliance on Friday, signing a new deal to expand its existing collaboration to include four new fields.
The deal would signify a second major transatlantic pact of a German premium carmaker after Mercedes parent Daimler (DAIGn.DE) collaborated with Renault-Nissan (RENA.PA) (7201.T).
It could also serve to help ward off close rival Audi, which can enjoy bigger scale effects thanks to its parent Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)