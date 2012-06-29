BMW luxury car logo's are pictured in a spare part store at a BMW garage in Niderwangen near Bern, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

MUNICH German premium carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. (7203.T) agreed to forge a long-term strategic alliance on Friday, signing a new deal to expand its existing collaboration to include four new fields.

The deal would signify a second major transatlantic pact of a German premium carmaker after Mercedes parent Daimler (DAIGn.DE) collaborated with Renault-Nissan (RENA.PA) (7201.T).

It could also serve to help ward off close rival Audi, which can enjoy bigger scale effects thanks to its parent Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)