A BMW logo is pictured at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BERLIN Germany's BMW said on Tuesday that sales of its core luxury-car brand increased 7.3 percent in June to 164,214 autos, powered by demand in China and the United States.

BMW's six-month deliveries were up 10.2 percent at 886,347 cars, the Munich-based manufacturer said, outselling rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Adding the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, the BMW group posted new record sales levels in June as well as for the first six months. Group volume rose 4.8 percent in June to 193,342 cars and was up 6.9 percent at 1.02 million in the first half, BMW said.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)