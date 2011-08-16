The entrance of the German Commerzbank headquarters are pictured ahead of the Commerzbank annual news conference in Frankfurt, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT Signs of an economic slowdown in Germany are unlikely to trigger market attacks on the country's banks anytime soon, as past action to isolate toxic assets has made them a safe haven among European lenders.

German gross domestic product growth slowed more than expected in the second quarter, data showed on Tuesday, sending shares in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) 2.4 percent lower, and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) 3.5 percent.

But hedge funds and investment bankers advising financial institutions said the drop was not enough to start a run on healthy German lenders by traders betting their shares would drop further -- a process known as short-selling.

"Just as much of the market wants to know where the cracks are in the banking system, the market also likes a safe haven," said a London-based hedge fund manager, who bets on sovereign debt and banking stocks.

"It takes a huge event to bump German banks off that pedestal, and we haven't seen this yet," he added.

Bank shares were rocked last week on fears banks could be shut out of short-term funding, when a retreat by U.S. money market funds prompted lenders to turn to the European Central Bank for more cash.

French banks were hit hardest, with markets viewing the country as the next weakest link in Europe's spiralling debt crisis after three countries -- Greece, Ireland and Portugal -- needed bail-outs from the international community.

German regulators and executives have used the past three years to nationalise troubled lenders like Hypo Real Estate and move the riskiest assets to a government rescue fund, limiting the number of shares available to speculators.

The fact that Germany is the best performing economy in the euro zone also helps prop up German banks shares.

"The triple-A rating of the German state is an important pillar of support for German banks, underpinning investor confidence," said Katharina Barten, senior credit officer at credit rating agency Moody's in Germany.

Italy and Spain have also been the target of financial markets, with shares in Italy's Unicredit (CRDI.MI) and France's Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) battered, and credit default swap (CDS) prices rising sharply.

This made it difficult for lenders in those countries to access the inter-bank lending market, a vital lifeline used by banks to roll over short-term debt.

U.S. money market funds in particular have been shortening debt maturities to selected banks and reduced their overall exposure to euro-zone banks.

As of end May 2011, U.S. prime money market funds exposure to European banks was about $764 billion (466 billion pounds), of which $435 billion is to euro zone banks, analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a note published July 13.

Within the top 20 European banks, Deutsche Bank with $77 billion, French banks with $221 billion and UK banks with $146 billion account for the largest exposures, J.P. Morgan said.

ISOLATING RISKS

Europe's biggest economy got a head start on some of its neighbours in terms of shedding risks, Barten said, raising the quality of their loans, after its banks took a severe hit from the credit crisis that started in the middle of 2007.

Those German banks that came under pressure in 2007 and 2008 due to a large funding gap in the maturity of their assets have been nationalised or remain unlisted.

IKB IKBG.DE was sold to Lone Star and Hypo Real Estate NUEG.UL was nationalised.

The rescued lenders moved to offload their riskiest assets with long durations into winddown-vehicles, so-called bad banks.

Hypo Real Estate was able to shrink from assets of 420 billion euros at the end of 2008, to around 100 billion by July 2011, in part because it transferred 173 billion euros worth of assets - including almost 8 billion euros worth of Greek sovereign debt - to FMS Wertmanagement, an off-balance-sheet bank guaranteed by the German state.

In June 2011 another troubled lender - WestLB - broke itself up, with the German state of North Rhine Westphalia assuming sole responsibility for the bank.

WestLB had already transferred around 70 billion euros worth of assets to a bad bank, the Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.

As a result, even for the more exposed German banks a hypothetical 50 percent haircut of Greek sovereign exposure would not erode capital enough to prompt rating downgrades, FitchRatings said in May this year.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould and Kathrin Jones, Editing by Douwe Miedema and David Cowell)