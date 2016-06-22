Former Head of Spot Trading at BNP Paribas Global, Bob De Groot, speaks during the Reuters Global FX Summit in London April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Beavan

LONDON A former head of spot currency trading at BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) is claiming the French bank dismissed him for whistle blowing, according to a court filing released on Wednesday.

Bob de Groot is scheduled to appear at the Central London Employment Tribunal on July 5.

BNP Paribas declined to comment.

Groot was suspended by BNP Paribas in 2014 as part of a global investigation into possible currency market manipulation. He did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment via LinkedIn.

A growing number of former bank staff are going to employment tribunals in London with unfair dismissal lawsuits in the wake of a crackdown on the banking industry after the financial crisis.

(Reporting By Anjuli Davies. Editing by Jane Merriman)