PARIS BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) Chairman Baudouin Prot will leave the bank and its board is due to meet on Friday to replace a man at the centre of its strategy for over a decade, two sources close to the situation said.

One source said Jean Lemierre, an adviser to the bank since 2008 and a key negotiator in the $8.9 billion (5.43 billion pounds) fine it paid this year for U.S. sanctions busting, is a potential successor.

"It was a personal decision," said a second source of Prot's move, confirming media reports. "After more than 30 years with the bank, he wants to take a step back."

Prot's mandate as chairman was renewed this year and had been due to run until 2017. He joined the bank in 1983 and became chairman in 2011, helping mastermind acquisitions such as Paribas in 1999, Italy's BNL in 2006 and Belgium's Fortis in 2009 - shaping what is today France's biggest listed bank.

Prot is the second senior official to leave since the sanctions-busting affair came to light earlier this year. The bank announced the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Georges Chodron de Courcel in mid-June.

Talk that Prot was about to leave has circulated this year in the aftermath of its giant fine for breaking U.S. sanctions against countries including Sudan. The bank also pleaded guilty to two criminal charges, and accepted a one-year ban on part of its dollar-clearing business that will start in January.

Question marks over Prot's future continued after it emerged that a U.S. Treasury official met him and other bank officials as early a 2006 and warned the bank it risked a penalty.

The violations began in 2002 and continued until 2012, U.S. regulators said when the fine was announced at the end of June.

No individuals have been charged, but U.S. authorities have said the investigation is continuing.

The fine was the biggest to date for such violations and the largest ever U.S. fine against a European bank. It was one of a series of big fines handed out by U.S. prosecutors to the banking industry in recent months.

Lemierre, 64, is a former classmate of Prot at the prestigious college Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA).

He also he took part in talks on private-sector write-downs of Greek debt in early 2012, co-chairing the creditors committee of the International Institute of Finance, and has also worked for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The source who named him as a potential successor was unable to say whether Lemierre was formally a candidate, or whether there were others. Lemierre could not be reached for comment.

BNP Paribas separated the functions of chairman and chief executive a decade ago. The bank's chief executive is Jean-Laurent Bonnafe.

