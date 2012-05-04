PARIS BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) drive to shed assets, cut debt and reduce headcount will be over by the summer, allowing it to focus on growing its business as the banking industry races to adapt to tougher regulation, BNP's chief executive told Reuters Insider.

"Eighty percent of the deleveraging is done," Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said. "We can close everything by the summer."

France's No. 1 bank has meanwhile seen a "less positive" start to the second quarter in its capital-markets business compared with the first quarter, he added.

On the retail banking side, Bonnafe said France would avoid recession in 2012 and that BNP's domestic markets would see a continuation of first-quarter revenue trends - a "stabilisation" - as well as a "limited" rise in loan provisions.

