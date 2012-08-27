Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
PARIS French banks BNP Paribas (BNP) (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) are conducting internal inquiries into U.S. dollar payments to check whether they are potentially in breach of American sanctions, the banks said on Monday.
Neither would confirm whether the inquiries concerned U.S. sanctions against Iran, which have led to investigations at rival banks such as UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and RBS (RBS.L) and have already cost Standard Chartered (STAN.L) a hefty fine.
"We are conducting an internal review," said a spokesman for BNP, citing a disclosure from its 2011 annual report that said the probe concerned "certain U.S. dollar payments involving countries, persons and entities that could be subject to U.S. sanctions", adding that the bank had spoken to American regulators.
Credit Agricole, which used similar wording in its own annual report, is also reviewing payments linked to countries and entities potentially subject to U.S. sanctions, a spokeswoman said. "The review is ongoing," she said.
Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), France's No.2 listed bank, does not refer to any such review in its own annual report. The bank stopped all operations with Iranian entities from February 2012 and has returned its banking licence to the central bank of Iran, a spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Christian Plumb; Editing by David Goodman)
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.