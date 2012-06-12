PARIS BNP Paribas Investment Partners sees good opportunities in short-term government debt from Italy and Spain, saying markets are pricing in too high a risk of a credit default by one of these major euro zone economies in the next few years.

"There's an excess of pessimism about Spain. It has the means to fix its economy, and it remains very competitive," said Vincent Treulet, head of strategy at BNP Paribas IP, which has 513 billion euros in assets under management.

"So it makes sense to buy Spanish and Italian short-term bonds, which are pretty safe. The debt offers a really attractive risk-reward ratio and I don't see these two countries going bankrupt over the next 2-3 years."

Treulet said BNP Paribas IP has significant positions in Italian and Spanish debt, with a 'neutral-weight' stance overall on the asset class.

The two-year bond yields of Spain and Italy recently hit 5 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, hurt by brewing doubts over the two countries' ability to manage their debts and revive their economies.

Last weekend's 100-billion-euro aid deal for Spain's troubled banks did little to reassure investors, who have been cutting their exposure to euro zone assets as the region's crisis lurches from one vulnerable debtor to the next.

Spain's economy is nearly twice the combined size of the first three euro economies to be bailed out - Greece, Ireland and Portugal - and Italy's nearly three times, testing the bloc's will and ability to shore up its currency union.

"We're seeing excessive swings in market sentiment, from extremely pessimistic to extremely enthusiastic, and from a tactical point of view, we see good opportunities in going contrarian each time the mood becomes excessive one way or the other," Treulet said.

"Currently, we have probably not reached yet the peak of pessimism, which could come fairly soon."

BNP Paribas IP also favours corporate bonds, recommending a 'buy-and-hold' strategy for the asset class.

"It's much less volatile to hold until maturity. We recommend buying during the peaks of risk aversion when the yields go up. The default rate shouldn't rise much, and at the same time, the spreads offer really good returns in such a low interest rate environment," the strategist said.

BNP Paribas IP is slightly 'underweight' equities, with a preference for stocks from emerging economies.

"Emerging stocks currently trade at relatively attractive valuation ratios. It's particularly true for Chinese stocks, which offer good entry points at the moment."

The MSCI Emerging equity index .MSCIEF currently trades at 9.2 times 12-month forward earnings, compared with price-to-earnings ratios of 11.8 for Wall Street's S&P 500 .SPX, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)