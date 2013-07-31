PARIS Europe's economy is showing signs of improvement and should lead to a more visible turnaround in the second half of 2013, the co-chief operating officer of French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) told Reuters Insider TV.

"We are seeing early signs of improvement but for me it will be more in the second part of the year," Philippe Bordenave said in an interview to present BNP's second-quarter results.

Commenting on the outlook for loan-loss provisions, he added: "We are relatively confident as far as France and Belgium are concerned...in Italy, it may be somewhat more difficult, given the recession."

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)