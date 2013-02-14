PARIS BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) sees a low-growth scenario for Europe this year while Asia will be among the bright spots of the global economy, the French bank's chief executive told Reuters Insider television.

BNP is launching a plan to cut costs across its business and to grow in Asia and the U.S. as a way of offsetting Europe's weakness.

Although the aim is to rethink BNP's business model, there will be no big change to business lines and acquisitions are not on the agenda, Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said.

"We see a low-growth scenario in Europe," said Bonnafe. "For the time being, (an acquisition) is not part of the game."

