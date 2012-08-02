PARIS BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) wants to set a ceiling of 10 billion euros ($12.3 billion) per country for its sovereign debt holdings, taking into account new Basel III capital rules, Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said on Thursday.

The CEO also ruled out acquisitions for now as new regulations were yet to be fixed.

"We exclude any movement on acquisitions," the CEO told a press conference. ($1 = 0.8132 euros)

