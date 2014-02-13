PARIS BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), France's biggest listed bank, reported a 76 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday after booking a $1.1 billion (661.7 million pounds) litigation provision in case it faces fines for breach of U.S. sanctions.

The setback is the latest in a banking industry struggling with a string of investigations and new regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) have both also announced hefty legal charges recently.

BNP said it had set aside the funds after negotiations with the U.S. authorities, which have already imposed big fines on other banks for breaching sanctions against U.S. dollar payments involving Iran and other countries.

The provision - which was also accompanied by restructuring costs and writedowns on the acquisition value of BNP's Italian unit BNL - offset a rise in group revenue and gross operating profit, dragging fourth-quarter net income down to 127 million euros ($173 million) from 519 million a year earlier.

Excluding the charge, gross operating income was up 2.4 percent at 2.7 billion euros.

BNP proposed a 2013 dividend of 1.50 euros a share, unchanged from 2012, which Citigroup analyst Kinner Lakhani said was below expectations.

"We expect modest low single-digit consensus downgrades," Lakhani said in a note to clients, referring to future profit expectations and noting that fourth-quarter earnings were also held back by costs and loan-loss provisions.

BNP shares were down 3.8 percent in early trading.

"MODERATE PICK-UP"

BNP said its balance sheet was "rock solid", reporting a core Tier 1 capital ratio under tougher Basel III rules of 10.3 percent and unveiling a new profit pledge to hit a return on equity of at least 10 percent by 2016. The bank's ROE in 2013 was 7.7 percent excluding one-off items.

The bank will speed up cost cuts, expand its footprint beyond its core euro zone markets into the United States and Asia and ramp up its dividend payout ratio to 45 percent in 2016 from 41 percent in 2013.

BNP Chief Financial Officer Lars Machenil said in an interview with Reuters Insider TV that the bank's underlying results were "resilient" and it would benefit from a pick-up in the European economy.

"There should be a moderate pick-up in the European economy (in 2014)," Machenil said.

The bank is also targeting double-digit average annual growth rates for earnings per share between 2013 and 2016.

Like other European banks and domestic arch-rival Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BNP is targeting new paths to profit after years of shoring up its balance sheet in the face of tougher rules on banks' risk-taking after the financial crisis.

Although BNP was seen as one of the winners of the crisis after buying collapsed Benelux bank Fortis, it is heavily exposed to relatively slow-growing mature European markets.

BNP has already reached its long-term capital ratio target of 10 percent and has begun redeploying cash towards expanding in markets like the United States, Asia and Germany. It is also shopping for medium-sized bolt-on acquisitions: in December it agreed to buy Polish bank BGZ for $1.4 billion.

BNP's core retail markets of France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg delivered a mixed performance in the fourth quarter, in what the bank said was a "lacklustre environment" in 2013. Pretax profit fell in slow-growing France and struggling Italy.

BNP's corporate and investment banking unit, weighted more towards bonds than equities, reported a 36.2 percent rise in pretax profit to 350 million euros. A jump in equities revenue offset fixed-income weakness, BNP said, mirroring broader market trends as central banks rein in monetary stimulus.

($1 = 0.7359 euros)

(Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter)