LONDON Out of favour stocks that still enjoy a strong competitive position, such as Spanish lenders Banco Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC), are among the top picks for Andrew King, head of European equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners.

King, who manages European equity funds worth around 14 billion euros (11.6 billion pounds), said the approach was "straw hats in winter ... areas of the market that are out of favour because of temporary factors".

"The level of revulsion out there for euro banks is as ugly as I have ever seen in my investor experience," he said. "It is not completely unjustified, but we take some comfort from the fact that it is very, very difficult to find an exponent for the bullish scenario."

The Euro STOXX Banks index .SX7E,which fell 38 percent in 2011, is down 6.5 percent in the year to date, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Spanish banks were among the worst performers, StarMine data showed, with the share prices of BBVA and Santander implying five-year earnings per share compound annual growth rate of negative 19.8 percent and negative 17.2 percent, respectively, at Tuesday's close.

King invested in BBVA, Spain's second-biggest lender, in the second half of 2011, building on an existing holding in market leader Santander.

The two Spanish groups, whose shares have halved in value since the end of 2009 due to the euro zone debt crisis, were best positioned to improve market shares and profitability as domestic competition eases, with struggling local lenders forced to merge to avoid nationalisation, King said.

GOOD TIMING

One example of the strategy working well was Swatch UHR.VX, which King bought into during the 2008 recession, betting its product offering was too difficult to imitate and would make it a long-term winner when demand picked up.

Shares in the Swiss watch-maker have more than trebled in value since, helping the BNP Paribas L1 Equity Best Selection Europe fund outperform its benchmark MSCI Europe index .MSCIEU each year barring 2009.

On the other hand, King was wary of current enthusiasm for stocks exposed to the emerging market consumer, saying high growth rates were bound to attract increasing competition which would dent margins.

"We would be certainly reluctant to make the emerging market consumer a major theme of the portfolio and indeed in many cases we suspect the market is overpaying for the importance of that attribute," King said.

"Returns are never as satisfactory as what you get in more stable, less exciting growth markets, where barriers are high and the participants are already sorted out."

(Editing by Simon Jessop and Dan Lalor)