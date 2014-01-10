Barber-turned-rapper crowned 'Afghan Star' in talent show
KABUL A barber-turned-rapper has been crowned the winner of an Afghan talent show that offered its audience some relief from daily stories of insurgents and suicide bombs.
LOS ANGELES U.S. Prohibition-era television drama "Boardwalk Empire" will conclude after its fifth season, which is slated to air later this year, HBO said on Thursday.
"Boardwalk Empire," a mob crime drama, stars Steve Buscemi as crooked Atlantic City, New Jersey, treasurer Enoch "Nucky" Thompson, based on Enoch L. Johnson, a corrupt and powerful political boss of the 1920s Prohibition era.
The fifth season is scheduled to premiere in the fall.
The drama was created by "The Sopranos" writer and executive producer Terence Winter. Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese won an Emmy for his direction of the series' big-budget pilot that premiered in September 2010.
The series has won 17 Emmy awards since its debut, including Bobby Cannavale as best supporting actor in a drama series for his role as gangster Gyp Rosetti.
Premium cable network HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc.
HONG KONG, Chinese film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" took home three awards at the 11th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday, winning best film, best cinematographer and best actress.
KUALA LUMPUR Walt Disney blockbuster "Beauty and the Beast" will be released in Malaysia this month without any cuts, the company said on Tuesday, after censors had earlier asked for the removal of a "gay moment" in the movie.