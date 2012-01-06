LONDON Bob Holness, best known as the host of the cult 1980s TV game show "Blockbusters," has died aged 83, media reported on Friday.

His family issued a statement saying he had died peacefully in his sleep early on Friday and reports said he had suffered from a series of strokes.

He is survived by his wife Mary, three children and seven grandchildren, according to the BBC.

Blockbusters, aired on the commercial ITV channel in the 1980s and early 1990s, featured a board of interlocking hexagons each containing a letter of the alphabet.

The series spawned variations of the still popular joke phrase "Can I have a 'P' please, Bob?"

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)