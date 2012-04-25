Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON An unidentified member of the British bobsleigh team has tested positive for a banned substance, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday.
"This gives a very clear message to athletes that you will be regularly tested to ensure a clean and fair sport," British Bobsleigh's performance director Gary Anderson told the BBC.
"The athlete now has the opportunity to respond to the charge, including the right to a full hearing and testing of their B sample.
"British Bobsleigh will not be making any further comment on the issue until after the full process of investigation has been completed."
If the B sample is positive, the unnamed athlete could be banned for two years and miss the Sochi winter Olympics.
The British Olympic Association is currently awaiting the decision from an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against its lifetime Olympic ban for those found guilty of doping offences.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
Liverpool will seek atonement for their wretched form this year by fulfilling manager Juergen Klopp's dream of winning all of their remaining Premier League matches this campaign, captain Jordan Henderson has said.