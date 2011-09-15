SINGAPORE BOC Aviation is not bidding for the aviation arm of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), its chief executive said on Thursday, shrugging off speculation that it could be a potential buyer.

BOC Aviation, an arm of Bank of China (601988.SS), aims to provide up to $1.5 billion (952 million pounds) worth of aircraft financing between now and 2012 to airlines, Robert Martin, managing director and chief executive, told Reuters in an interview in Singapore.

"The myth that we are involved in the process is completely off the mark," Martin said.

Sources have said RBS is considering a new attempt at selling RBS Aviation Capital, which serves 100 airline customers in 38 countries and has total lending and owned assets of $12 billion.

Media reports have in the past mentioned BOC Aviation as a potential suitor for RBS's aviation unit along with Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) and private equity firm Terra Firma, which owns a rival leasing firm.

Martin said the problem faced by some European banks would be the biggest challenge for the overall aviation industry over the next 12 months.

"Financing is where I see the problem. This is the big issue because traditionally, the major source of aircraft financing in the market was the European banks," Martin said.

"European banks at the moment are having difficulties raising long term U.S. dollars...so this then push some pressure on the market," he added.

The 25-year industry veteran sees this as an opportunity to enter the market and grab market share by providing as much as $1.5 billion financing for airlines through sale and leaseback agreements between the rest of the year until 2012.

"We could easily do another half billion dollars worth (of deals) this year if we have to...I think we will budget about $1 billion next year."

BOC Aviation owns and manages 175 aircraft, mostly single aisle models from Boeing's (BA.N) 737 series and Airbus' EAD.PA A320 family. It has an additional 55 passenger jets on order, according to its website.

(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Matt Driskill)