British engineering company Bodycote Plc (BOY.L) reported a 10 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by acquisitions made in 2012.

The company, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and other aircraft and car parts, said it expected a similar outcome in the second half and therefore expected to make modest progress for the year as a whole.

Pretax profit rose to 48.5 million pounds ($74.48 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 43.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to 316.5 million pounds. Bodycote said acquisitions made last year added 7 percent to overall revenue.

Bodycote made three acquisitions last year, including Carolina Commercial Heat Treating for $68 million.

The company raised its interim dividend to 4.4 pence from 4 pence a year earlier.

Shares in the Macclesfield, Cheshire-based company closed at 581 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have gained about 78 percent over the past year.

($1 = 0.6512 British pounds)

