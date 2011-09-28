Two men are reflected as they pass a pair of closed cashpoints marked with masking tape, outside a Barclays Bank branch being refurbished in the financial district City of London August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON British banks are concerned that a recent deterioration in wholesale funding markets may constrain lending for the rest of the year, a Bank of England survey showed on Wednesday.

The central bank's quarterly Credit Conditions Survey also showed that banks expected to slightly increase secured lending to households, but to hold credit steady for businesses, in the face of lower demand and a likely rise in defaults by firms.

"Lenders pointed to adverse wholesale funding conditions as a key factor which might constrain future lending," the BoE said.

"More recent discussions with some of the major lenders suggested that although these factors had not yet led to reduced credit availability, a period of sustained tight funding conditions could constrain their ability to extend loans going forward," the report added.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones in London)