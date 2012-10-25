LONDON Britain's economy is past the worst and growth should be picking up, Bank of England deputy governor Charlie Bean was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"Looking at the UK economy the expectation is growth should be picking up," Bean told the Welsh newspaper Daily Post.

"There is bound to be volatile movement from quarter to quarter but the underlying trend is for growth," he said.

"Schemes like Funding for Lending should start to make an impact; the main banks have signed-up to it and that should ease the supply of credit to businesses and funds to SMEs," he said, adding that it may take months for the impact to show up.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and Li-mei Hoang)