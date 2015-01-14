LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that he expected the European Central Bank will take measures to meet its inflation target of close to 2 percent.

"The intention of the ECB, of President (Mario) Draghi and his colleagues to fulfil their mandate is clear," Carney told lawmakers.

"It is in our interest, without question, that (the euro zone has) stable and predictable inflation consistent with (the ECB's) mandate, and we have every reason to expect them to take the measures to do so."

Euro zone inflation turned negative in December for the first time since 2009, fuelling expectations that the ECB will soon announce a plan to start purchasing government bonds.

