LONDON Every securities clearing house needs a blueprint to set out who picks up the bill if it goes bust, the Bank of England said on Thursday.

World leaders have decided that securities and derivatives should be centrally cleared to curb risk and improve transparency in markets.

This is sparking concerns that central counterparties (CCPs) will themselves become new centres of risk -- with distress in euro zone sovereign debt markets increasing such dangers.

"What is absolutely crucial not to do is to create yet another too-important-to-fail institution, because by concentrating the risk the concern is everyone says then they must have access to the government or central bank funding because they are too important to fail," Bank Governor Mervyn King told a news conference.

Global regulators are already working on improving risk management at central counterparties but the focus so far has been on devising resolution regimes for big banks.

"Notwithstanding this, the potential distress or failure of a CCP cannot be discounted," the Bank's Financial Policy Committee said in its latest report published on Thursday.

Currently there is no resolution regime for CCPs giving regulators powers to ensure continued operation and decide how losses should be distributed, the Bank said.

As there are no bond holders in CCPs, "this implies that unfunded losses would need to be allocated among the CCP's participants in some way."

A CCP stands between the two sides of a trade so that its default fund, to which members must contribute, ensure the transaction is completed even if one side of it goes bust.

CCPs operating in Britain include LCH.Clearnet and ICE Clear Europe, and both have taken extra steps to manage risks from exposure to stressed euro zone debt.

World leaders agreed last month that a tougher supervisory and capital regime being developed by their Financial Stability Board for systemically important banks should be extended to other financial institutions like clearing houses.

"We are ready to work with the authorities, regulators, European Commission and Financial Stability Board to establish a suitable regime," said Rory Cunningham, director of public affairs at LCH.Clearnet.

"We know it's got to come and we want to be fully engaged with them," Cunningham said.

