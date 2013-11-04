LONDON Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority banking supervisor signalled its backing on Monday for a restructuring plan announced by the Co-operative Group for its banking arm.

Control of the banking arm will be handed to investors including U.S. hedge funds to plug a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall.

"In June we set out the requirements that Co-Op Bank would need to meet in terms of the amount, form and timing of additional capital," the PRA, part of the Bank of England, said in a statement.

"We welcome the announcement by the firm today setting out the final details of how it will raise the capital required," the supervisor added.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Matt Scuffham)