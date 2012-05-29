LONDON Britain's economy is still feeling the benefit from the 325 billion pounds of quantitative easing already conducted by the Bank of England, its chief economist, Spencer Dale, said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

"Monetary policy at the moment is very stimulatory," Dale told BBC Radio Scotland. "We have undertaken a large amount of quantitative easing and that will continue to flow through the economy."

Asked about the prospects for further quantitative easing, Dale said that the economy was expected to grow this year, while inflation was still above target.

"We expect to see a gradual recovery in growth this year. We have seen inflation drop from 5 percent to 3 percent, but we need to get it down further," he said. "The case for quantitative easing going forward will be affected by the balance of those two risks."

In a separate interview with the Aberdeen's Press and Journal newspaper, Dale said that weaker sterling had made "a significant contribution" to stabilising Britain's economy in recent years.

In a newspaper interview published on Sunday, Dale had said that it would not be appropriate for the BoE to restart its quantitative easing programme if supply-side problems, rather than a lack of demand, were the reason for Britain's weak economic recovery.

Dale, like all but one of the BoE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, voted not to extend the central bank's 325 billion pound asset purchase scheme this month.

However, the knock-on impact on Britain's struggling economy from the financial turmoil in parts of the euro zone means that a growing minority of economists expect the BoE to restart its quantitative easing programe later this year.

