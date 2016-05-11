A war memorial statue is seen in front of the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, March 29, 2016. The Bank of England could be pulled in very different directions if British voters take the historic step of leaving the European Union in a referendum set for June... REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Clearing houses for financial derivatives should be stress tested on a global basis to prevent them becoming "too big to fail", the sector's regulator in Britain said on Wednesday.

Regulators are requiring swathes of the world's $493 trillion market for credit default, commodities and interest rate swaps to pass through a clearing house or central counterparty (CCP) to ensure completion of trades and greater transparency.

David Bailey, director of financial market infrastructure at the Bank of England, said the proportion of derivatives being centrally cleared will increase significantly in June when mandatory clearing begins for some interest rate swaps in the European Union.

"We need to plan for the extreme or even the implausible event. Simply put, we need to ensure that CCPs are not 'too big to fail'," Bailey told a Futures and Options World conference.

Regulators have already beefed up rules in the sector so that a clearer must have enough resources to withstand its two biggest members collapsing.

But given their growing size and interlinkages, more needs to be done to address risks from the increasing systemic importance of CCPs, Bailey said.

Last month the EU's markets watchdog ESMA announced the results of its sector-wide stress test in the 28-country bloc and made recommendations for improvements.

Bailey said British and German authorities have taken "initial steps" in a joint default management exercise across two major CCPs - thought to be the London Stock Exchange Group's LCH.Clearnet (LSE.L) and Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Eurex Clearing.

The two exchanges have announced plans to merge and savings for customers by linking the clearing houses have been put forward as a major selling point for the deal.

Bailey said such regional testing is not enough.

"In our view, it is important that work is progressed at the international level to provide consistency," Bailey said.

LCH.Clearnet, for example, has ties with U.S. markets.

But thorny questions still needed answering, such as when should regulators intervene in a failing CCP, and what resources should be called on to avoid taxpayers bailing out a clearing house, Bailey said.

Brussels is hoping that global regulators provide answers before it presents the draft law.

