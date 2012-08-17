LONDON The Bank of England could look to adjust its quantitative easing programme depending on the success of a government-backed bank funding scheme, a member of the central bank was quoted as saying on Friday.

Paul Fisher, a member of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee and Financial Policy Committee, said the Funding for Lending scheme could work in harmony with, not in opposition to, quantitative easing.

"It's very much an alternative. QE's all about putting money into the economy. With Funding for Lending we're not injecting any cash into the economy," Fisher was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

"The amount of cash in the economy can be regulated through QE. Then we can adjust that according to how well the Funding for Lending scheme works."

Earlier this month, Britain's government and the Bank launched the Funding for Lending Scheme, which offers banks cheaper finance if they increase lending to home buyers and businesses.

Under the plan, some 80 billion pounds of cheap loans will be made available to banks if they lend to households and businesses.

"Not participating in the scheme and not lending will be seen as a negative for the (bank). We want to get banks to do what we want in their own interest," he said.

The Bank recently cut its outlook for British economic growth to zero for this year, induced by a euro zone crisis that has cast a dark shadow over the country's short-term economic outlook.

"If Europe were to completely fall over - it's a remote risk, but suppose it does - then the impact of Funding for Lending might be to just keep lending going at its current rate," he said.

"If we don't get a fall over in Europe, then I'd like to see some return to positive, sustained growth in lending," said Fisher.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)