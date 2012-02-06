John Keyworth, curator at the Bank of England Museum, poses with the new 50 pound note (front) which replaces the last version in circulation (rear), in London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON The Bank of England looks set to plough on with one more round of quantitative easing this week to shore up Britain's recovery, despite signs that the economy may be turning the corner after contracting in the last quarter of 2011.

A strong run of closely watched Purchasing Managers' Index data has fuelled many economists' hopes that Britain will dodge recession early this year. But they expect the BoE to remain cautious when it updates its key inflation forecasts, which it will also discuss on Wednesday and Thursday.

The PMI data hit its highest since the first quarter of 2011 - a time when some BoE officials were considering higher interest rates, not more QE.

"It's really put the cat among the pigeons," said Alan Clarke, UK economist at Scotiabank. "After a temporary setback the economy is regaining momentum."

But the signs of economic improvement are still somewhat tentative, and Clarke said the shock of the BoE not announcing more QE was the bigger risk, even if it is the last wave of such stimulus.

"On a risk/reward basis, I still think the Bank will do more QE.... The market's disappointment at the BoE not delivering would be too unwelcome. But if we continue to get reasonable growth numbers, then February's QE may be the last."

For some economists, such as Deutsche Bank's George Buckley, the PMI data was sufficient to trigger a reduction in forecasts for how much additional QE the BoE would announce, though he too said this may be the final round of central bank asset buying.

"We believe the debate on the MPC will now be between 25 billion pounds and 50 billion pounds this month, with our official call being for 50 billion pounds," he said.

"It seems possible that this could be the last batch of purchases if the data more generally matches the recent strength of the PMIs."

The European Central Bank's decision to provide hundreds of billions of pounds in long-term refinancing to euro zone banks has also boosted market confidence by removing the risk of a cascade of bank collapses while Greek debt talks drag on.

INFLATION FALL FORECAST

With the British government's hands tied by its pledge to erase the country's huge budget deficit, the onus remains on the BoE to support growth, and markets are expecting interest rates to stay at a record low of 0.5 percent well into 2013.

The British central bank surprised markets in October by announcing earlier than expected that it was restarting its programme of gilt purchases funded by newly created money, largely to tackle growing risks from the euro zone debt crisis.

But the move appeared partly vindicated after data last month showed Britain's economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the last three months of 2011 and inflation tumbled 1 percentage point from the three-year high of 5.2 percent hit in September.

Against this backdrop, economists polled by Reuters forecast that the BoE would raise its target for gilt purchases to 325 billion pounds this month from 275 billion pounds, and saw an ultimate target of 350 billion pounds.

Most economists also doubt the BoE will make major forecast changes in February's inflation report, which is published on February 15 and which the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will discuss at their February 8-9 meeting.

In November, the BoE forecast that inflation would fall below its 2 percent target in the last quarter of 2012, and then hover around 1.3 percent through 2013 and 2014. Growth was seen stagnating for much of 2012, before slowly picking up.

Some economists also note that the positive signs seen recently are still only indicators rather than actual results.

"There's a plethora of good news. But so far it's all in surveys, not in (official) data," said David Tinsley, UK economist at BNP Paribas, who raised his GDP forecast for 2012 to 1 percent from 0.1 percent before the latest PMI figures.

"They are probably looking at a forecast for 1.5 percent for inflation in two years time, a small upward revision," he added.

MPC members themselves have been guarded about their intentions for February's meeting, with the exception of the dovish Adam Posen, who said on Thursday that he was leaning towards supporting a 75 billion pound increase in QE.

BoE Governor Mervyn King said the fall in inflation gave the bank scope for more QE if needed.

Most economists think the BoE will opt for an extra 50 billion pounds, given the reservations of more hawkish members of the MPC about how rapidly inflation will fall later this year.

But BNP's Tinsley warned that this could be misinterpreted as a signal that there would be no more QE after February.

"The BoE has to be careful not to take the punchbowl away too quickly as the recovery gets going," he said. "There's a sizeable part of the market that thinks there's a bid (for gilts) coming form the BoE until the latter part of the year.

(Reporting by David Milliken)