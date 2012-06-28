The Bank of England is seen against a blue sky, London June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON The Bank of England's risk watchdog is expected on Friday to allow banks to release billions of pounds from their cash buffers and help haul the economy out of recession.

It will provide lenders with some rare relief in a week when Barclays (BARC.L) was hit with a record fine for rigging Libor interest rates, and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) suffered a major systems failure that hit millions of customers.

Britain's financial watchdog is also expected to say on Friday there is evidence that banks mis-sold financial products to small businesses.

The Bank's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) will publish its quarterly recommendations for regulatory action at 10:30 a.m. British time when BoE Governor Mervyn King holds a news conference.

Some of the committee's members have already dropped heavy hints that a portion of the cash piles held at banks could be put to better use.

"We expect the FPC to announce a relaxation in the demands on UK banks to hold liquidity buffers, in an attempt to free up resources to increase lending to businesses and households," Simon Hayes, an analyst at Barclays bank, said in a note.

The FPC is tasked with spotting broad risks such as asset bubbles that could destabilise the financial system. It plugs a pre-crisis supervisory gap and advises on action regulators should take.

King said two weeks ago that "the need for banks to hold large liquid asset buffers is much diminished, and I hope regulators around the world will take note".

The central bank fears that requiring banks to build up hefty liquidity buffers stops the economy from getting the full benefit of the Bank's 325 billion pound quantitative easing (QE)programme of UK government bond purchases.

The aim of buffers is to ensure banks have enough funding if markets suddenly dried up, an event which forced Britain to nationalise Northern Rock bank in the 2007-09 crisis.

Liquidity buffers include cash and instruments like UK government debt that can be converted very quickly into cash. They are separate from a banks' capital buffers which the FPC wants to remain strong.

Barclays' Hayes said tapping liquidity buffers would lessen the need for more QE and quell concerns among some BOE policymakers over what they see as too much reliance on government bond purchases to boost demand.

The big four UK banks combined - Barclays, HSBC (HSBA.L), Lloyds (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland, hold 650 to 700 billion pounds in liquidity, an industry official estimated.

An easing of banks' buffers would dovetail with a wider UK initiative announced by the Bank and Britain's government to spur the flow of credit.

