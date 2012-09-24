LONDON Risks to Britain's financial system have not eased since June, and banks should continue to build up capital buffers as recommended previously, the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee said on Monday.

The 11-member FPC issues guidelines to tackle broad threats to the stability of the British financial system, rather than problems specific to one firm, but from next year it will have full legal powers to direct other regulators to act.

The FPC meets every three months, and for the first time it said that the risks to the stability of Britain's large financial sector had not changed enough for it to issue new recommendations.

In June it urged banks to continue to build up their capital buffers, and recommended that the Financial Services Authority - which conducts day-to-day regulation of banks - relax rules on the size of banks' cash buffers so they could lend more to Britain's recession-hit economy.

"The Committee judged that the risks to financial stability had not altered sufficiently since its previous meeting to warrant a change to its current set of policy recommendations," the FPC said in a statement.

Further details of the FPC's September 14 discussion will be released on Thursday.

Since the FPC's June meeting, the European Central Bank has announced a scheme to buy bonds from heavily indebted euro zone countries to stabilise their borrowing costs, a move which has partly calmed markets.

However, in a rare television interview last week, Bank Governor Mervyn King, who chairs the FPC, warned that the euro zone was still casting a "black cloud" of uncertainty over British and U.S. businesses, and that there was no guarantee that the currency bloc would survive.

Since the financial crisis, King has generally taken a tough line on bank regulation and last Thursday he also said Britain's most important task was to reform its system of bank supervision, favouring stricter measures than those being considered by the government.

However, the Bank is also keen to balance a safe banking system against the need to ensure lending to businesses and households, as it says a lack of lending is one thing that has held back Britain's recovery from the 2008-09 financial crisis.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones)