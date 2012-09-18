LONDON Britain's financial risk watchdog will at first have a narrow set of powers to force banks to hold more capital and rein in their balance sheets under draft rules released by the government on Tuesday as part of a consultation.

The Financial Policy Committee (FPC) was set up at the Bank of England to spot and tackle system-wide risks such as property bubbles or banks taking on too much debt.

Such supervision plugs a regulatory gap highlighted by the financial crisis and is part of efforts to avoid taxpayers having to bail out banks again.

The government began consulting the banking sector on Tuesday on three powers it proposes to give the committee from the start of 2013:

* To vary how much capital banks hold to cover exposures to sectors like property.

* To vary how much capital banks hold in order to regulate overall credit supply to the economy.

* To vary a bank's leverage ratio, which indicates how extended a bank's balance sheet is.

The proposed powers are in line with what the FPC sought in December.

The government said it would not propose any of the powers the FPC had also said could be considered later on, such as caps on how much Britons can borrow to buy a home, a politically-charged area on which some MPs want the FPC to have a say.

But it left the door open to a wider toolkit for the FPC, saying it expects the powers to adapt and evolve over time and would wait for specific recommendations from the committee.

At present the FPC can only make recommendations affecting banks in Britain such as HSBC, Lloyds, RBS and Barclays.

The government said the new powers could not go beyond the local supervisory discretion allowed under new European Union and international regulation with which Britain must comply.

The FPC is expected to set the tone and direction for financial regulation in Britain and is part of a wider shake up.

The Financial Services Authority regulator will be scrapped early next year and replaced with a standalone Financial Conduct Authority and a new BoE unit to supervise banks and insurers.

