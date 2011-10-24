LONDON Forcing banks to hold more capital will help make the financial system safer but deeper changes are needed to give bankers the right incentives, a top UK central banker said on Monday.

Andrew Haldane, executive director for financial stability at the Bank of England, said there is a "governance fault-line" whereby ownership and control rights of a bank are exercised by shareholders, but equity has become a "vanishingly small fraction of their balance sheet."

"That calls for fundamental reform," Haldane said in his Wincott Annual Memorial Lecture in London.

Haldane, who is also a member of the Bank's Financial Policy Committee, which is set to play a key role in shaping how banks are supervised, made several suggestions:

-- There "may have never been a better time in history" to end the tax advantage of debt in favour of a tax advantage for equity to bolster capital cushions;

-- Hybrid debt known as contingent capital could be used but only if its conversion from debt to equity is early and non-discretionary so that it's "an early health scare for a bank and not the last rites";

-- A switch from focussing on return on equity to return on assets would measure performance better as it covers the whole balance sheet and is not flattered by leverage;

Such steps could help to tackle the "too big to fail" problem whereby banks benefit from an implicit subsidy, such as through cheaper borrowing costs, because markets believe governments will not allow them to go bust.

This "eye popping" subsidy amounts to "at least tens of billions of pounds per year" for UK banks and recent revisions to their credit ratings "do little to make a dent in them," Haldane said.

"The scale of subsidy suggests there is a considerable distance to travel before debtor discipline could be fully effective in checking risk-taking," Haldane said.

Banking has become "quarterly capitalism" as the average bank is owned by an investor with a time-horizon considerably less than a year, he added.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Cowell)