LONDON Minutes from the Bank of England's September policy meeting will be closely scrutinised on Wednesday for signs that the option of pumping more money into the faltering economy may be gathering majority support among policymakers.

Arch-dove Adam Posen has left no doubt that he voted for further asset buys at the September meeting, when the Bank kept its benchmark interest rate at its record low of 0.5 percent and the stock of asset purchases at 200 billion pounds.

However should the minutes due at 9:30 a.m. reveal any QE-converts, or give evidence that more members are leaning towards additional easing despite inflation running at 4.5 percent, speculation of a move as soon as October will get a boost.

"The minutes will give some clarity about the direction of monetary policy, specifically if the Monetary Policy Committee is closer to sanctioning another round of QE," said Investec analyst Philip Shaw.

In August, external MPC member Martin Weale and BoE chief economist Spencer Dale ditched their call for a rate hike, and the minutes showed that some members mulled the merit of more quantitative easing as the growth outlook darkened.

Since then, a slew of bad news from the economy, the deepening euro zone debt crisis and a slump in share prices have stoked fears that Britain could slip into recession again.

On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund slashed its growth forecast for Britain to 1.1 percent for 2011 and 1.6 percent for next year.

A Reuters poll of economists earlier this month gave a median 40 percent chance the BoE will start buying government bonds again, even though they also expected inflation to remain above the bank's 2 percent target until 2013 at the earliest.

Weale and deputy governor Charles Bean have acknowledged the worsening outlook, and the government has left little doubt that it would like to see more QE. In addition, central banks have moved into action again globally.

"Central banks are very uncomfortable, not just with the tightness of markets but also with the economic outlook," Shaw said, adding that MPC members Paul Fisher or David Miles might already have voted for more easing.

However, even additional votes at the September meeting would not necessarily mean that further quantitative easing is a done deal. "I think that the bar for more QE is quite high," said Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley.

So far the BoE has only used quantitative easing when the economy was shrinking. "Now, it is expanding," Buckley said.

Markets will also hope for further clues on the Bank's views from a speech by BoE chief economist Spencer Dale in South Shields, northeast England, around 12:30 p.m.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)