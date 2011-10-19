A plaque depicting Britannia is seen on the outside of the Bank of England in the City of London February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Oct 19 Bank of England policymakers voted unanimously for this month's restart of quantitative easing, and considered injecting even more than the 75 billion pounds agreed, minutes to Bank's October meeting showed.

Bank's Monetary Policy Committee surprised markets earlier this month by moving more rapidly and forcefully than expected to launch a second round of quantitative easing to support Britain's ailing economy.

Minutes to the October 5-6 meeting published on Wednesday showed that Bank considered injecting between 50 billion pounds and 100 billion pounds into the economy.

"For some members, the substantial downside risks pointed to injecting a larger monetary stimulus than otherwise in order to place the UK economy in a stronger position were those risks to materialise," the minutes said. "Depending on developments in the euro area and financial markets, the size of t he stimulus could be adjusted in either direction."

Bank said that it did not expect the impact of this round of QE to be materially different to the 200 billion pounds of purchases conducted between March 2009 and February 2010.

The minutes cited a sharp deterioration in the international outlook as the key reason for not delaying the decision until the publication of new quarterly forecasts in November.

Economists polled by Reuters last week expected there to have been unanimous support for QE at October's meeting, an d also predicted unanimous vote to keep rates on hold at their record low 0.5 percent.

In September all nine MPC members voted for steady rates, but Adam Posen was the only member to call for a new round of quantitative easing, as he had done since October last year.

Official data on Tuesday showed that consumer price inflation rose more than expected in September to 5.2 percent, a level last seen three years ago and the joint-highest reading since the consumer price index started in 1997.

However, in a rare speech on Tuesday evening, Bank Governor Mervyn King reiterated the central bank's view that inflation would fall sharply in 2012, when the January 2011 rise in sales tax drops out of the data and the effect of past oil price rises starts to fade.

The minutes also followed this line, saying that there was "little further upside news" on the outlook for inflation , which Bank feared could fall below its 2 percent target if it did not engage in more asset purchases.

"There had been significant downside news about the factors influencing the outlook for demand in the two months since the August inflation report," the minutes said. The underlying rate of British growth had moderated and would be close to zero in the fourth quarter.

King also gave a gloomy forecast for the prospects of the global economy in his speech in Liverpool on Tuesday, urging countries such as Germany, Japan and China to do more to boost domestic demand and suck in imports from countries like Britain and the United States, which are running large trade deficits.