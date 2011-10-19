The Bank of England is seen between pillars in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Bank of England policymakers considered injecting more stimulus into the economy than the 75 billion pounds of quantitative easing that they voted for at this month's rate meeting, boosting prospects for additional future asset purchases.

Bank's QE decision earlier this month surprised markets in both its scale and timing, and economists said that the details of policymakers' discussions revealed in Wednesday's minutes suggested more QE was likely if the economy worsens.

They showed that policymakers considered injecting between 50 billion and 100 billion pounds at the October 5-6 meeting, due to a sharp deterioration in Britain's growth prospects over the previous two months.

"For some members, the substantial downside risks pointed to injecting a larger monetary stimulus than otherwise in order to place the UK economy in a stronger position were those risks to materialise," the minutes said. "Depending on developments in the euro area and financial markets, the size of the stimulus could be adjusted in either direction."

The actual voting pattern in the minutes -- unanimous support both for the 75 billion pounds of QE and to keep rates at a record low 0.5 percent -- had been predicted by economists polled by Reuters after the decision.

However, they said on Wednesday that the minutes had a distinctly dovish cast, particularly as some had seen a chance that one or two MPC members might have opposed more QE outright.

"The tone of the minutes was fairly dovish and suggests a further round of asset purchases, probably announced in January or February next year, is likely," said BNP Paribas economist David Tinsley.

Bank is spreading the 75 billion pounds of asset purchases with newly created money over the next four months, and said in the minutes that it did not expect the impact to be much different to the 200 billion pounds of purchases conducted between March 2009 and February 2010.

The minutes cited a sharp deterioration in the international outlook as the key reason for not delaying the decision until the publication of new quarterly forecasts in November.

In September all nine MPC members voted for steady rates, but Adam Posen was the only member to call for a new round of quantitative easing, as he had done since October last year.

In a regional newspaper interview published on Wednesday, Posen said that Bank needed to keep one step ahead in policy, due to the rapid pace of economic deterioration.

The economy has barely grown over the last 12 months, unemployment has started to rise again and consumers are cutting back spending as soaring prices, higher taxes and slow wage increases hit their budgets.

The government is relying on Bank to boost growth at a time when its hands are tied by its pledge to erase the country's budget deficit just under 10 percent of GDP.

INFLATION PEAK?

Bank justifies QE on the basis that inflation has probably already peaked at September's three-year high of 5.2 percent, and that without QE it is likely to undershoot its 2 percent target in the medium term due to weaker global growth.

In a rare speech on Tuesday evening, Bank Governor Mervyn King reiterated the central bank's view that inflation would fall sharply in 2012, when the January 2011 rise in sales tax drops out of the data and the effect of past oil price rises starts to fade.

The minutes also followed this line, saying that there was "little further upside news" on the outlook for inflation, which Bank feared could fall below its 2 percent target if it did not engage in more asset purchases.

"There had been significant downside news about the factors influencing the outlook for demand in the two months since the August inflation report," the minutes said.

"The underlying rate of British growth had moderated and would be close to zero in the fourth quarter."

King also gave a gloomy forecast for the prospects of the global economy in his speech in Liverpool, urging countries such as Germany, Japan and China to do more to boost domestic demand and suck in imports from countries like Britain and the United States, which are running large trade deficits.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Sven Egenter; editing by Anna Willard)