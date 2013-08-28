LONDON Britons' expectations for inflation held steady this month, according to a survey that will reassure the Bank of England that its rate guidance has not significantly affected price expectations among the general public.

People polled by YouGov expected inflation on average would be 2.6 percent in the year ahead, unchanged from July. Expectations for inflation over the next 5 to 10 years edged up to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent in July.

"These results should reassure the MPC that the long period of above-target inflation, and the start of forward guidance, have not seriously destabilised inflation expectations," said Michael Saunders, an economist at Citi, which sponsors the survey.

The survey was carried out between August 19 and July 21, more than a week after Britain's central bank overhauled its policy strategy and pledged to keep interest rates at a record low at least until unemployment fell to 7 percent.

(Reporting by Christina Fincher)