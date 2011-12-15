LONDON Britons' satisfaction with the Bank of England fell to a record low last month, although inflation expectations eased from a three-year high, a quarterly survey showed on Thursday.

The BoE's November inflation attitudes survey showed that average public inflation expectations for the next 12 months edged down to 4.1 percent, compared to the three-year high of 4.2 percent in the August poll and the BoE's 2 percent target.

However, satisfaction with the Bank fell to its lowest since the BoE started asking in 1999. More Britons still think it does a good job than a bad one, but the margin narrowed to 9 percent from 16 percent in August.

Consumer price inflation peaked at 5.2 percent in September, and data for November showed it had edged down to 4.8 percent.

At a two-year horizon, Britons expected inflation of 3.4 percent, and in five years time they saw inflation at 3.5 percent, the survey showed. In August, the expectation was for 3.5 percent inflation for both time horizons, and the five-year expectation has never been higher than 3.5 percent.

The BoE forecasts inflation will tumble to about 1.7 percent by the fourth quarter of 2012, and hit 1.3 percent by Q4 2013, due to the fading of one-off effects in 2011 from higher sales tax and energy prices, as well as a generally weaker economy.

The figures are unlikely to provide much reassurance to members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, who must decide by February whether to extend the four-month programme of quantitative easing asset purchases that they approved in October.

A dismal economic outlook for 2012 and the ongoing euro zone debt crisis means most economists expect the BoE to approve a second 75 billion pound tranche of purchases.

But on Tuesday BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said inflation might not fall as fast as the BoE has forecast in the second half of 2012, and that he would be nervous about extending QE without signs that inflation pressures were easing.

High inflation expectations can potentially lead to upward pressure on wages, although the weak state of the economy and rising unemployment mean that average wage rises have stayed muted at only around 2 percent for now.

The survey was carried out for the BoE by polling company GfK NOP, which surveyed 1,853 people between November 3 and November 8.

A similar survey conducted by polling company YouGov for Citi has also shown a fall-off in inflation expectations in recent months.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Keith Weir)